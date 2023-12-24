Chillier weather is on the way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here's your Las Vegas forecast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Colder weather is expected in Las Vegas just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In the wake of scattered showers on Friday and Saturday before the holidays, the forecast turns dry and chilly for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve starts in the low 40s Saturday morning and climbs to the mid-50s in the afternoon. This is the first time we've had highs near-normal for December in nearly two weeks.

Mostly sunny weather and a north breeze at 5 to 15 mph are expected. Readings drop through the 50s after dark, with 40s after 8 p.m. and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

That means a cold Christmas morning on Monday, with mid-and-upper 30s across Las Vegas for the first time since mid-December. Christmas Day climbs to the mid-50s with a mostly sunny sky and light northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The coldest low temperatures in Las Vegas on Christmas was 17 degrees in 1948. The average low temperature (based on the weather from 1991 to 2020) is 39 degrees.

The chilliest high temperature we've seen on December 25 was 40 degrees in 1962. The average high temperature is 56 degrees, and the record high temperature for the date is 69 degrees, set in 1964.

Weather across the region will also be dry over the holidays (in the wake of rain and mountain snow on Friday and Saturday across California and the desert southwest), so if you're traveling anywhere with a day's drive of Southern Nevada on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and through the middle of next week, you shouldn't have any problems.

While no snow has ever been officially measured in Las Vegas on Christmas Day, a trace of snow has been reported at least four times: in 1941, 1988, 2008, and most recently in 2015.