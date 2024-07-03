Children reunite with NICU doctors and nurses that cared for them as babies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 80 families celebrated at Sunrise Children's Hospital after children reunited with the NICU doctors and nurses who cared for them as babies.

Celebrating life and health, the reunion included games and activities for the families to enjoy with the medical staff.

Sunrise Children's Hospital

Families got the chance to reconnect and thank the medical staff that cared for their premature infants and children.

According to Sunrise, their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is the largest, best-equipped NICU facility in the state to treat the smallest and sickest babies. They opened in 1974, celebrating 50 years of NICU care, and serving more than 1,000 newborns a year.

The hospital is also the only children's hospital in the state to provide a pediatric heart program and Neonatal Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) for patients with life-threatening heart and lung problems.

Sunrise Children's Hosptial CEO Todd P. Sklamberg said the NICU reunion was a joyous occasion that allowed families to celebrate their childrens' thriving lives.