Chef's non-profit getting meals to families impacted by Mt. Charleston flooding after Hurricane Hilary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The aftermath of last weekend's storm continues to impact the lives of residents in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. While cleanup operations are in progress, a well-known figure is stepping in to offer assistance to the community.

Chef and restaurant owner, Jose Andres, renowned for his crisis relief endeavors, extends a helping hand through his non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen.

In response to the severe flooding in Mt. Charleston, World Central Kitchen has been providing meals to impacted families since Monday.

Tyler Sodoma, a member of World Central Kitchen's outreach team, shared insights into their relief efforts, stating.

"We partnered with a local caterer, Slice Catering, and she prepared the first station where she prepared sandwiches for us and we were able to bring these sandwiches up to the lodge that was being used as kind of a base camp up among Charleston," Sodoma said.

Sodoma further explained, "They were able to transport them up the mountain to folks in the subdivisions and provide them with food while they were waiting to, you know, make a clear path."

As of Thursday, NV Energy confirmed the successful restoration of power in both Mt. Charleston and the surrounding areas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation disclosed that damage assessments, resulting from the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary, are still underway.

Due to the road damage, visitors are currently being turned away, and access to the area remains limited. Alex Ding, a traveler from Wisconsin who had plans to explore Mt. Charleston, shared his sentiments, saying, "It's still good...we are slightly disappointed. But, like, going up there is a long way..."