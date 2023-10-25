Chef Vic Vegas closes Sinful Subs in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chef Vic Vegas, best known for his appearances on the Food Network, is closing Sinful Subs in the southwest valley. The restaurant is located at 5135 South Fort Apache Road.

On Tuesday, he posted a video on Instagram saying it's the "right concept" in the "wrong place." He added the restaurant has been on national television a few times and while people across the country know about it, it's hard for them to get to it.

"We have been here several years now and our lease was up about a year ago and we've been going month-to-month," Vegas said. "Things have changed quite a bit around here. Construction, can't even turn in going northbound."

He added that what he does under his brand "needs to be in an area that is universal enough for the masses to have access to it." Vegas also said the landlord wants the restaurant to sign a five-year lease and they're "just not comfortable doing that" since the math doesn't add up for that location.

"We're putting Sinful Sub on ice until we decide what we're going to do."

According to Vegas, the restaurant is officially closed, as of Wednesday. It originally opened in May 2018.