Checking candy and other tips to stay safe during trick-or-treating this Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Halloween just a couple of days away, safety is a top priority for families gearing up for trick-or-treating.

James Kerr, security expert and founder of Boss Security Screens, shares his advice on staying safe this spooky season.

“Halloween is a time for fun, but it’s also a time to be vigilant,” Kerr said.

Trust Your Instincts When Answering the Door

Kerr advises homeowners to trust their instincts when deciding whether to open the door to trick-or-treaters.

“If it doesn’t feel right, don’t open the door,” he said, adding that it’s OK to tell visitors you’re out of candy if you feel uneasy.

Be Seen and Stay Safe

For those heading out to trick-or-treat, one key tip is to make sure they're visible. Kerr recommends carrying flashlights or using small lights and reflectors to ensure drivers can spot them on dark streets.

“It’s going to be dark out, and people will be running around. We can use little flashlights like this so that we can be seen and see where we are going,” Kerr said.

Check Your Candy Carefully

Another precaution Kerr stresses is inspecting candy after trick-or-treating. In recent years, some dangerous drugs have been designed to look like candy, and even handling certain substances, like fentanyl, can pose serious risks.

“Some drugs look like candy and are dangerous even to the touch,” Kerr said. “As a parent—or even as a young person—you want to look at what you’ve received and go with candy that you know and trust.”

Following these tips can help families enjoy a fun and safe Halloween night.