LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Developers are taking notice of the growth in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

A new development at Durango and 215 called the UnCommons will start opening to the public in August.

The mixed-use space has office buildings, restaurants, bars, retail and living spaces. Several local and national businesses are already leasing offices in the development and expect to open this year.

The first tenant, CBRE, moved into the complex this week and has been open for business since Monday.

“I have seen Town Square go up, I have seen Downtown Summerlin go up, and now the southwest is getting that moment,” says UnCommons director of community and belonging Amalie Zinsser.

The first phase of the development is nearing completion and the second phase is already underway. The first restaurant and retail businesses are set to open in late summer.

“Every corner, there is something new to have and something you might like,” Zinsser said.