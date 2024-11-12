Check out North Las Vegas' newest fire station

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 got a first look at the newest fire station in North Las Vegas.

Fire Station 58 is set to service more than 30,000 residents in Tule Springs — one of the fastest-growing communities in the city — and will be staffed by the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The new station is located at 960 E. Deer Springs Way.

Channel 13 gets a tour of Fire Station 58

The station covers approximately 14,000 square feet and will be home to a ladder truck and an ambulance. The city said there are also additional apparatus bays and dorm units for future expansions, and this station in particular will be home to Battalion 15.

Fire Station 58 marks the ninth fire station in North Las Vegas. The last fire station to open in the city was Fire Station 50 back in 2012.

To commemorate the opening of the city's newest service, a public dedication ceremony will be held at the station on Saturday, Nov. 16, with an open house and community barbecue.

The station officially begins operations on Monday, Nov. 18.

Tour in pictures

Apparatus Bays

Recreation & Wellness

Dorms