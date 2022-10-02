Check it out! Bellagio's 2022 fall display

The Bellagio Resort & Casino released photos of their new autumn display.

The casino said the display is called "Artfully Autumn," and the display is said to be open until November 12.

“’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall, inspired by art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in elegant and creative ways,” said designer, Ed Libby. “It’s been my dream to create a display that is not only visually appealing, but also speaks to works of art that touch the soul. This display achieves all this and more.”

The display showcases sculptural pieces, fall floral, foliage and pumpkins.