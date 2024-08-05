Charter school students get free school supplies and haircuts ahead of new school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the new school year rapidly approaching, Delta Academy, a public charter school serving grades 6-12, is stepping up to support its students by providing free school supplies and haircuts.

On Monday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the school will host its annual “Barbers & Backpacks” event. The event is designed to ensure that all 1,800-plus students are prepared for the 2024-25 school year, which starts in just a week.

Dr. Lashon Fredericks, the high school principal at Delta Academy, emphasized the importance of the event, particularly for students who may be facing financial challenges.

“We have to be mindful of everyone's situation,” Fredericks said. “Someone may be struggling and may not be able to afford backpacks and toiletries, so we make sure those kiddos are OK.”

Thanks to donations from the local Las Vegas community, hundreds of backpacks and supplies have been provided by the Summerlin Rotary Club. Additionally, volunteer barbers and hairstylists from Expertise Cosmetology Institute will be on hand to give students a fresh start to the school year.

“It’s an annual event where we supply our students with haircuts and toiletries just to give them a head start,” Fredericks said. “I will continuously make sure that kiddos come here and feel good about themselves.”