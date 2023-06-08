Channel 13 intern, students receive Nevada Broadcasters Foundation scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Broadcasters Association and Foundation awarded a small group of college students majoring in journalism full scholarships.

"I'm just really happy," Chantaye Louis said.

On Wednesday, UNLV broadcast major Chantaye Louis was one of eight recipients to receive the Nevada Broadcasters Association's Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship fund.

"I'm really grateful and excited," Louis said.

The scholarship fund was created over 12 years ago and has been awarded to 255 recipients. Winners have a 2.7 GPA, must be Nevada residents, and must be enrolled in UNLV or UNR with a focus on broadcasting. For those who received the scholarship, their tuition will be paid through graduation.

UNLV student, Kathryn Freter, is also a figure skater who hopes to be sports reporter.

"I'm so honored to receive it. It's going to help me and my family so much," Freter said.

Scholarship founders Tony and Linda Bonnici say the overall goal of the scholarship is to develop quality journalists who want to serve the communities of Nevada.

"It makes it possible for those who want to get into the industry not to have to move to a smaller market somewhere, but they can graduate from college here in Nevada and go right into the workforce here in Nevada," Tony Bonnici said.

Louis, Channel 13's summer intern, says the scholarship gets her one step closer to achieving her career aspirations. She wants to be an investigative reporter.

"I want to be able to understand the community, not advocate for the community but tell their voice and let them be heard," Louis said.

In addition to the scholarship, recipients will be mentored throughout their academic careers.