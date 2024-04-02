Changes coming to Nevada minimum wage this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's minimum wage is going up again this year. Thanks to a law passed in 2019, minimum wage employees in Nevada will make $12 an hour beginning July 1, 2024.

Assembly Bill 456 increased the minimum wage in increments of 75 cents annually over a five-year period, with 2024 being the final year.

This brings Nevada's minimum wage to $4.75 more than the federal minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 since 2009.

Increasing minimum wages

An increase in the minimum wage will also increase the daily overtime rates.

Employees in Nevada that earn at least $18 are eligible for overtime at 1.5 times their regular rate of pay for over 40 hours of work in a week. Employees that earn less than $18 per hour are eligible for overtime at 1.5 times the employee’s regular rate of pay for over eight hours of work in a 24-hour period, or, over 40 hours of work in a workweek.