Changes are coming to Nevada's child care assistance program: Here's how it could affect your family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting next Tuesday, Oct. 1, the COVID-19 relief funding that allowed for more families to qualify for child care assistance is ending.

Right now, the income eligibility to receive child care assistance through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is up to $76,000 a year.

On Oct. 1, that eligibility will go down to $39,371 for new applicants and $47,053 for families who currently have a child care assistance certificate. The department says there are exceptions for renewals capped at $47,053 a year.

The new eligibility levels are set at 41 percent of the state's median income.

A flat, monthly co-payment will also be implemented for families​. Those payments, applied using a sliding fee scale, will range between $0 and $150 based on household size and income.

If you require assistance with payments or co-payment requirements, the department says you should contact the Child Care and Development Program or agencies like the Urban League in Las Vegas.

If you qualify for assistance, be aware that there will be a wait list for new applicants when the program reaches full capacity. The department says there isn't a set time limit for how long a new applicant family could be on the wait list, but it is reviewed monthly with new applications processed in chronological order.

For more information, you can visit the Department of Health and Human Services website here.