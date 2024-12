LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Chabad of Southern Nevada will host the Grand Menorah lighting at Fremont Street at The Fremont Street Experience at 4 p.m.

Mayor-elect Shelly Berkley and other local officials will be in attendance.

There will be music, latkes and free dreidels for the kids.

The 20-foot menorah is erected and maintained throughout Chanukah from Dec. 25 and culminates on Jan 2.

For more information, you can click here.