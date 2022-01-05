CES still set to go despite coronavirus concerns

Innovative technology right at our doorstep. CES, the biggest tech event in the world will welcome over 2000 exhibitors that show new ground-breaking technology in the industry.

However, coronavirus is here too. Conventions view the virus the same way we view the spinning circle of doom on our electronics. With positive cases at an all time high, many worry this could turn into a super spreader Already, several companies and keynote speakers have hit delete on this years event and CES shortened the whole thing by a day.

Tina Anthony, the Curley Company's VP of digital and previous CTA's CES executive producer explained: "We are only running through the 7th this year. It’s just another safety precaution. We have a layered approach to our safety here and that’s just one more layer."

Plans for a safe CES include proof of full vaccination, masks, social distancing and COVID-19 testing on site. Some see opportunity in the smaller convention.

"We do have 2200 exhibitors here and over 800 start-ups. I think our small and mid-size companies are going to be a highlight at CES 2022," announced Anthony.

With the new look comes a new focus.

"We’re focusing on food tech. We’re talking about innovation in the agriculture sector which is really exciting. Our car story is great. We have over a 190 car companies including Hyundai and BMW. We have VinFast, which is Vietnam's first car company. We’re really highlighting unique technologies like NFTs, vehicle tech and health tech is so important," says Anthony.

Tuesday was press conference day with big names like Canon and John Deere presenting to rooms at capacity. Samsung had a keynote speaker Tuesday night and Abbott is set to speak Wednesday. CES urges people to take the free Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 test that’s included with the attendance badge.

