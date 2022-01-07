CES exhibitors get creative to show off new technology amid COVID-19 surge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is the final day for one of the biggest trade shows in the valley and with a rise in COVID cases exhibitors have found ways to make their exhibits as safe and interactive as possible to prevent the spread.

SK & Friends gave 13 Action News an inside look at their carbon emission reduction journey. In this journey, we discovered the story of the trees at Korea’s Indeung Mountain, which SK has been nurturing for many years. We also saw the cutting-edge technology that SK & Friends are working on as they continue to do their part in building a greener planet.

SK is using advanced technology to try to be as interactive as possible with its audience. They have screens inside of their theater room that pulls up statistics on how they are making an impact and how they are reducing the carbon footprint around the world.

SK provided each attendee with a disinfected device and headset that will guide them throughout the exhibit. This helps prevent the spread of COVID and avoid transmission.

A big feature that they have this year is the use of augmented reality. When you hold a device to the visuals on the wall you can see more demonstrations and statistics on how they are reducing carbon emissions through solar panels and wind-powered energy.

Inside of their exhibit, they limited the number of people that can be inside at once. All SK staff members say they are very mindful of the impact this virus has and will continue to follow all safety measures to prevent more infections.

