CES 2023 Preview: 'Show will be 70 percent larger than last year'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the biggest conventions is preparing to make its way to Las Vegas.

The Consumer Electronics Show will make its return in January. Organization leaders are already preparing to break records as we head into 2023.

"Every venue will be filled with CES attendees throughout the week."

The 4-day event draws the most influential technology innovators gathering in one place: to break ground on new products, make deals and take the stage.

"They are really bringing it to life. There's no better place. They are registering upwards of 3000 media from around the world to come."

Senior vice president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority, Lori Nelson-Kraft says it's been a long journey to get back to prepandemic attendance levels.

"This year we are really excited. The past couple years have been challenging. We have been in full recovery mode from the pandemic."

According to organizers nearly one-third of attendance is expected to be international. More than 100,000 attendees are set to walk through the convention floor. The show will be 70-percent larger than last years.

"There has been a real strong return to meet back in person. We're hearing deals are getting done and that nothing replaces in-person networking-relationship building and ability to get a deal done."

Overcoming the impact of the pandemic, the CES tie to Las Vegas continues to be strong, and a record setting show staple for the city

"CES has a long rich history in Las Vegas and the partnership with CES together with Las Vegas goes back decades. We are thrilled to be CES."

As many look toward a new year, Lori says the city has never been more prepared to bring in business.

"Vegas is ready. This is the way we can't wait to kick off 2023."