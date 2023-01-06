CES 2023 is back in Las Vegas and with better technology than ever before

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 100,000 people stormed into the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday as CES returned with better technology than ever.

The convention has a lot to offer for attendees, but many in the valley don’t get to experience it. But 13 Action News wants to make sure you know about the latest technology that you will see in 2023.

The visuals on curved screens are breathtaking the moment you walk in. The first thing you see in Central Hall is the first wireless tv in the world made by LG. There are other products like a vacuum that cleans up your mess in just seconds using water and steam.

Further down in Central Hall, there is a robot called SketcherX. The robot scans your face, and it will draw you a self-portrait and it even talks.

For those of you who are on the go, but don't have time to iron your clothes, just toss your button-down shirt, suit, or dress into the new LG steaming closet, and seconds later the wrinkles are gone.

If mowing the lawn isn't for you, for about $3,500 an autonomous lawn mower will do it for you.

Everyone who owns a pool in Las Vegas knows getting the leaves and dirt out of your backyard pool is a hassle but this autonomous pool cleaner makes it much easier. The cost for this type of machine is $800.

With good health on everyone's mind going into the new year. You can also keep tabs on your wellness with a new device that attaches to your toilet, which samples your urine and measures levels of Vitamin C, Magnesium, and more.

Visitors say this year CES is almost back to 2019 levels.