Certified Barbershops give back to Las Vegas community during National Black Business Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Black Business Month is here, and Certified Barbershops are solidifying their place in the Las Vegas community by giving back.

In just three years, Las Vegas native Marcos Diaz has opened two Certified Barbershop locations in the Las Vegas Valley—one on West Lake Mead Boulevard and another on West Rome Boulevard.

Despite being relatively new, these shops have already made a huge impact by offering free back-to-school haircuts and partnering with the Clark County Library District’s Barbershop Books program, which encourages kids to read and take books home.

While Diaz’s first passion is cutting hair, he also deeply values the mentorship aspect of ownership, especially when it comes to guiding younger barbers.



“I want to bring back professionalism by mentoring barbers fresh out of school,” Diaz said. “With more schools in the area, more barbers are entering the workforce. I aim to show them good leadership—not only helping them build their clientele but also honing their skills.”

If you’re an up-and-coming barber, Certified Barbershops have open chairs. For more information, visit certifiedbarbershop702.com.

Hours of Operation: Tuesday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Locations:

