Cher, Tom Brady, and more walk 'blue carpet' for Fontainebleau's midnight opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrities like Cher, Tom Brady, and Josephine the Poodle could be spotted at the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which took place just after midnight.

Our Joe Moeller spoke to Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the two leads of the Emmy Award-winning 2008 show, "Breaking Bad."

"It's absolutely insane," Paul said. "I mean, look at this place... I didn't know chandeliers could be that big, did you?"

Cranston added, "It's classy, elegant."

KTNV Our Joe Moeller spoke to "Breaking Bad" stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston during the midnight opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

It's exciting, it's glamorous, and it's really just a lot of fun, and that's what I'm here for," John Summit, a local DJ, told Channel 13. Summit — who has emerged as a big name in the world of electronic music — will also be hosting the first-ever residency at LIV Las Vegas, the property's nightlife experience.

KTNV Our Joe Moeller spoke to DJ John Summit at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas' midnight opening. Summit is set to be the property's first nightlife resident.

"I'm in awe; it's so elegant and so beautiful. I'm really looking forward to spending time here." Former boxer Oscar de la Hoya said.

KTNV Our Joe Moeller spoke with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas' opening.

Lenny Kravitz, Sylvester Stallone, and Tyga were some other major names also in attendance at the event.

To cap things off, Justin Timberlake took the stage at the end of the night for a private VIP performance.