Celebrities take the red carpet at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The biggest stars in entertainment walked the red carpet at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night.

Celebrities from on and off the grid showed up in style ahead of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix— sharing their thoughts on Sin City.

Smooth operating his way through the carpet, Carlos Sainz shares what he is most excited about this time around:

Carlos Sainz

Drawing you in, John Legend shares what's going on in that beautiful mind heading into race night. Take a listen:

John Legend comments on LVGP

Las Vegas is such a global city and it's such a global sport. We're excited for it to be back. We practiced at the mini Grand Prix today. We've got some fun in store, a surprise in store so good things happening.

The New Kids on the Block will stay on the block as Donnie Wahlberg said Las Vegas is the place to be. Jenny McCarthy unmasks the truth behind missing out on last year's grand prix. Take a listen:

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

Up next, Aaron Taylor-Johnson explains why he took a bullet train to come to the second Las Vegas Grand Prix.

These events go around the world; sometimes, they coincide when you're available to do these things. I guess it's the second time it's been here in Vegas. Isn't it? It's fresh. It's new. Night race. It's just a spectacle. I have a ton of friends. So yeah. Like I said, timing. It's great to see a race on home ground.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

From the bench to the seat next year, Australian racing driver Jack Doohan had a lot to say about the challenges of traveling around for F1, but the excitement it brings.

Jack Doohan

It's embracing Las Vegas a lot, which I think is super cool. I think making the most of this spectacular Grand Prix is great and I look forward to be doing it in the driving seat next year. In the words you said, it's just so different. We're on a completely different schedule. We're coming in for our morning briefing at 6 p.m. It's a completely different circus, so much different than what we're used to. It creates an opportunity to really get an edge on these different time zones and different conditions. It's nice.

