Celebration and prevention: Pahrump opens Fireworks Safety Site for Memorial Day weekend festivities

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — If setting off fireworks is part of your Memorial Day weekend plans, Pahrump has you covered.

A designated Fireworks Safety Site will provide residents and visitors a safe location to set off legally purchased fireworks. The site will be open to the public at 3770 Fox Ave in Pahrump on the following dates:



Friday, May 23, 2025: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 24 2025: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 25, 2025: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the beginning of fireworks season in Pahrump,” said Brett Waggoner, Nye County manager. “By providing this designated site, we’re enabling our community to celebrate safety while reducing the risk of fires and injuries that can occur when fireworks are discharged in unauthorized locations.”

In addition to a firework discharge site, the area will also include:



Supervised grounds with safety personnel on site

Designated shooting areas

First aid station

Water sources for safety

Waste disposal for fireworks debris

The Designated Fireworks Safety Site hopes to address community concerns around public safety, fire prevention, legal compliance, and environmental protection by opening this area.

Though legalfireworks labeled “safe and sane” are permitted for public use, they can still be extremely dangerous. In 2024, Channel 13 spoke with an ER doctor that reminded people to stay safe or suffer injuries that could result in disability.

In 2024, Metro Police set fines for illegal fireworks that started at $500, confiscating fireworks that did not meet the “safe and sane” criteria.