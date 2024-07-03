Be careful with fireworks this Fourth, ER doc says

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — Dr. Ketan Patel knows that some people are going to celebrate this Fourth of July by setting off fireworks.

He just wants to remind all those folks to be as safe as they can. After all, he's seen what serious firework injuries can do.

"You see severe, disastrous injuries that leave people disabled for life," Patel said during an interview with Channel 13 on Tuesday at University Medical Center.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks injuries resulted in 9,700 emergency room visits across the country last year. Eight people even died from fireworks accidents in 2023, so it's not hard to see why Patel wants to warn people about the dangers of these pyrotechnic products.

"It's not uncommon that we see people lose an eye or lose an extremity or a hand," Patel says. "These are explosives and they can certainly cause bad effects."

In Clark County, only fireworks sold with the "safe and sane" label are legal. Those products can be found at any of the over 100 firework stands that can be found around the Las Vegas Valley.

The stands are in many supermarket parking lots and other high-traffic areas.

Phantom Fireworks, a large supplier whose products can be found throughout the valley, has some simple reminders for fireworks fanatics who want to stay safe this Fourth of July season.