CDC reports an uptick in walking pneumonia cases in young children

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This Fall, the Centers for Disease Control reported an unusual uptick in walking pneumonia cases among young children.

We checked in with a local pediatric emergency room physician who says they are currently seeing more than 50 kids with potential pneumonia every day.

"This time of year is a very busy time for us. From our perspective, we are used to seeing one particular virus, maybe another virus, and a bacteria decide to be center stage," said Dr. Carla Laos, the Medical Director for Pediatric Emergency Medicine at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals Siena.

"Viruses and bacteria want to survive, and so it is a competition for them."

Dr. Laos says the virus is particularly aggressive this year in our valley, targeting little ones ages two to four whose immune systems are not fully developed.

She urges parents to watch their children for symptoms like a reappearing fever or a deep cough.

If you suspect something isn't right, don't wait. Seek treatment.