CCSDPD: Clark County School District substitute teacher arrested for abuse and neglect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District teacher has been arrested.

According to the district's police department, 66-year-old Roberta McIntyre was arrested on Thursday on three counts of abuse and neglect. She was been booked into the Clark County Detention Center. However, jail records show she is not in custody, as of 5:30 p.m.

Police said the arrest stems from an investigation at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

McIntyre has been a substitute teacher with the District since December 2016. She has been removed from the district's substitute pool and is no longer eligible to work as a substitute teacher, CCSDPD says.

No further details about the investigation have been released.