CCSD teacher raises concerns about their health care insurance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District educator has faced a challenge in battling her diabetes. Jamie Tadrzynsky has had to stretch her medication to make it last and wonders how long she can do this before her condition gets worse. Her insurance plan is part of the Teacher’s Health Trust.

Tadrzynsky has type 1 diabetes and she said healthcare is non-negotiable for her. Under Tadrzynsky’s current healthcare plan, she has not been getting her insulin and other expenses covered.

“I had to borrow $300 from a friend because the insurance and the doctor’s office was not communicating, and they were refusing to cover the insulin and I was out,” Tadrzynsky said.

She said the Teacher’s Health Trust has offered different tiers for health care to accommodate their needs, but Tadrzynsky said the coverage isn’t enough.

“It just feels disrespectful to have to ration it, to skip meals, or to have to borrow money from friends, or to have to take a sick day because you can’t handle the pressures of being chronically ill and dealing with this system,” explained Tadrzynsky.

13 Action News talked with John Vellardita, the Executive Director of the Clark County Education Association a few weeks ago. He said the Teacher’s Health Trust has been facing more medical expenses than the revenue that is coming in.

“We are aware of some folks that have gone some through some challenges as a result of Teacher's Health Trust falling behind with some of the providers,” Vellardita said.

Vellardita said there is no need for people to be rationing their medications.

“If somebody is taking steps to ration things like their insulin, that is their decision that is not a result of them not having access to prescription drugs,” Vellardita said.

He said the trust is working with the school district to ensure their employees are covered.

“People should not be denied access to care, should not be denied their benefits, should not be denied their prescription drugs or whatever they need,” said Vellardiita.

The Clark County Education Association said if you are experiencing challenges with your providers to contact the teacher’s health trust for help.

To access the Teacher’s Health Trust website click here.

