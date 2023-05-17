Watch Now
Local News

Actions

CCSD teacher arrested for animal cruelty, weapons charges

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
CCSD police.png
Posted at 3:08 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 18:08:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teacher has been arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department for animal cruelty and weapons charges.

According to a news release, this involved 29-year-old Chantel Brown. On Wednesday, district police said they received a call about an animal left in a vehicle in a parking lot at Cheyenne High School. While investigating, police said they found a firearm in the vehicle and she was arrested.

Clark County Detention Center records show that Brown was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle during extreme heat or cold.

The district said Brown has been employed as a teacher since August 2018 and will be placed on leave.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH