CCSD teacher arrested for animal cruelty, weapons charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teacher has been arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department for animal cruelty and weapons charges.

According to a news release, this involved 29-year-old Chantel Brown. On Wednesday, district police said they received a call about an animal left in a vehicle in a parking lot at Cheyenne High School. While investigating, police said they found a firearm in the vehicle and she was arrested.

Clark County Detention Center records show that Brown was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle during extreme heat or cold.

The district said Brown has been employed as a teacher since August 2018 and will be placed on leave.