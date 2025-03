LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An elementary teacher for the Clark County School District has been arrested for two counts of lewdness with a child, CCSD announced on Thursday.

33-year-old Manuel Ayala-Tovar was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The investigation initially started at Manuel J. Cortez Elementary School in November 2024. Ayala-Tovar has been employed as a teacher with the district since September 2022.