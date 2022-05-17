Watch
CCSD substitute teacher told students he had a knife, police report says

A 22-year-old man has been removed from the Clark County School District's substitute teacher pool after he brought a weapon to a local high school, the school district's police department says.
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 14:28:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 22-year-old Aaron Bronley was arrested on May 6 after bringing a knife to Shadow Ridge High School, according to an arrest report from the Clark County School District Police Department.

Students told police Bronley, who was working as a substitute teacher, told a classroom full of students that he had a knife and showed it to them.

Per the report, Bronley told around 31 students that he had a knife before pulling it from his backpack. Additionally, Bronley pulled a small holstered pocketknife from his bag and showed it to the students, police were told.

Bronley cooperated with authorities, giving them both knives when confronted. He was promptly escorted off the campus and arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and causing a nuisance on school property while in possession of a dangerous knife.

CCSDPD says he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked.

Bronley had been employed as a substitute teacher since February, but was let go after his arrest, police said previously.

