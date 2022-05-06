Watch
Substitute teacher arrested for bringing weapon to a Las Vegas high school

Posted at 2:36 PM, May 06, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 22-year-old man has been removed from the Clark County School District's substitute teacher pool after he brought a weapon to a local high school, the school district's police department says.

Aaron Bronley was arrested on Thursday for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, police said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said their investigation initiated at Shadow Ridge High School, on the north end of the Las Vegas valley.

Bronley was employed as a substitute teacher with CCSD since February of this year, police said.

