CCSD resumes superintendent search after voting to delay it in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since the Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to push back the search for the superintendent back in September 2024, discussions resumed about the district's top leader.

On Wednesday, during a school board meeting, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates shared a presentation with a revised timeline to find the district's next leader.

"We need our next superintendent to help us pull everything together and fix the things that have gone wrong," said Vickie Kreidel, a teacher with CCSD.

Starting Feb. 18, trustees will get to review the candidates' profiles and select which one they would like to interview.

"You’ll get a summary of the candidates, their application, connections to the leadership profile. The application of candidates not slated will also be provided," said Nanciann Perez, HYA.

After trustees narrow down the selection pool, candidates will go through their first round of interviews, according to district officials, which will happen on Feb. 24 and 25.

During that time, the candidates will be able to show the school board they understand the district’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Each candidate will prepare a presentation for the board that is an analysis of Clark County, your strengths, your weaknesses, opportunities and concerns or threats," said Nanciann Perez, HYA.

Following the candidates' interviews, CCSD trustees will narrow the selection pool to the top two or three applicants who will move forward to the second round of interviews on Mar. 10 and 11.

This round of interviews will be open to the public, and the community will be able to ask the candidates their own questions.

“We desperately need good leadership," said Kreidel.

Kreidel was at Wednesday's CCSD meeting and said the new timeline brought her hope.

She plans to join one of the public interviews held for the candidates.

“I am personally going to take a day off, come down here and sit through the interviews because it’s that important to us," said Kreidel.

