CCSD receives update on superintendent search

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is inching closer to finding its next superintendent.

CCSD meeting

During a school board meeting Thursday, trustees unanimously approved a tentative calendar that details when important matters surrounding the superintendent's search will be happen.

"If we intend to stay on track with our desired November 1st date, then we will need to remain flexible on our schedule in order to support the work that is needed to occur," said Trustee Evelyn Garcia.

The search firm tasked with looking for the next superintendent, Hazard Young Attea & Associates, said it also wants to update trustees on the search during regular board meetings.

According to HYA, the district is still in the beginning stages of the search.

During this stage, HYA will be speaking with stakeholders on what they want to see in a candidate.

Part of this process includes interviewing trustees and sending out a survey to the community.

Trustees will have to decide how they want to move forward with advertising the position, which according to the timeline, advertising could happen in August and September.

If you want to take a look at thesearch process or the calendar, click here.