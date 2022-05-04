CCSD promotes bike safety on national 'Bike to School Day' 

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 20,000 Clark County School District students from 55 schools, including 500 students from Jesse D. Scott Elementary School joined by parents and community partners on Wednesday morning to celebrate Nevada Moves and Bike to School Day.

This event promoted the benefits of walking and biking to school in a safe manner.

“It's Vegas and we see accidents every day. Children need to understand that safety is very important. They can’t just go out in the street because we want them here with us. We can’t lose our babies,”

said Melanie Palmer, a teacher at Scott Elementary.

The Nevada Department of Transportation coordinated with CCSD’s Community Engagement Department through its Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program to sponsor and celebrate the event.

“We really want to see our kids walking and rolling to school again because right now we only have less than four percent of our students that ride their bike or their scooter to school, which is a very small percentage,” said Jennifer Grube, coordinator for the Safe Routes to School program.

Officers from the CCSD Police Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department were also present to ensure the safety of participants using the crosswalk.