CCSD police investigate 'unsubstantiated' threats at Desert Pines, HS, Sedway MS

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police investigated threats made to both Sedway Middle School and Desert Pines High School Monday morning.
CCSD Police found both threats at the school "unsubstantiated."
The email sent to the families of Sedway Middle School said that the threats were coming from social media rumors.
At Desert Pines High School, Principal Isaac Stein said that increased police presence at the school may have been seen out of an abundance of caution. In the email sent to families, Stein said that classes resumed as normal.
The full statements from both schools can be found below:
Sedway Middle School:
Dear Marvin M. Sedway Middle School Families:
This is Principal La Toya Jordan Brown. My top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.
We are aware of social media rumors of a possible threat to our school. We immediately contacted the Clark County School District Police Department to provide them information. CCSD PD investigated and deemed the matter to be unsubstantiated.
We encourage all members of the community to report threats directly to law enforcement, rather than sharing unsubstantiated rumors through social media. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.
Should you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to contact the school at 702-799-3880.
Thank you.
Desert Pines High School:
Per your inquiry, see the message below that was sent to Desert Pines High School parents this morning.
Dear Desert Pines High School Families.
This is Principal Isaac Stein. As always, I want to keep you informed of important issues and events that take place in and around our school.
We are aware of rumors of a threat to the school. Please know that we take all threats very seriously and immediately turn them over to law enforcement to investigate and take action, as necessary.
The Clark County School District Police Department has investigated the threat and has determined it to be unsubstantiated. We will have classes as normal; however, you may see an increased police presence around campus out of an abundance of caution.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.
If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our administration, 702-799-2196.