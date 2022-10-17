CCSD police investigate 'unsubstantiated' threats at Desert Pines, HS, Sedway MS

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police investigated threats made to both Sedway Middle School and Desert Pines High School Monday morning.

CCSD Police found both threats at the school "unsubstantiated."

The email sent to the families of Sedway Middle School said that the threats were coming from social media rumors.

At Desert Pines High School, Principal Isaac Stein said that increased police presence at the school may have been seen out of an abundance of caution. In the email sent to families, Stein said that classes resumed as normal.

The full statements from both schools can be found below:

Sedway Middle School:

Dear Marvin M. Sedway Middle School Families:



This is Principal La Toya Jordan Brown. My top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.



We are aware of social media rumors of a possible threat to our school. We immediately contacted the Clark County School District Police Department to provide them information. CCSD PD investigated and deemed the matter to be unsubstantiated.



We encourage all members of the community to report threats directly to law enforcement, rather than sharing unsubstantiated rumors through social media. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.



Should you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to contact the school at 702-799-3880.



Thank you.





Desert Pines High School: