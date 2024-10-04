CCSD Police Department arrest school employee for inappropriate conduct with a student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) --The Clark County School District Police Department arrested 24-year-old Andres Mendoza on Thursday, Oct. 3 for unlawful conduct with a minor from Jim Bridger Middle School.

Mendoza was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an high school-related investigation on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Mendoza is a campus security monitor assigned to Jim Bridger Middle School. He has been employed by the District since March 2019. He has been placed on unpaid leave per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.