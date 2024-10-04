Watch Now
CCSD Police Department arrest school employee for inappropriate conduct with a student

An employee from Jim Bridger Middle School has been arrested for unlawful conduct with a minor
CCSD PD Grant Sawyer Middle School
Jeremy Chen, KTNV
FILE: A Clark County School District Police cruiser is parked outside a school in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) --The Clark County School District Police Department arrested 24-year-old Andres Mendoza on Thursday, Oct. 3 for unlawful conduct with a minor from Jim Bridger Middle School.

Mendoza was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an high school-related investigation on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Mendoza is a campus security monitor assigned to Jim Bridger Middle School. He has been employed by the District since March 2019. He has been placed on unpaid leave per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.

