CCSD PARENTS RAISE CONCERNS OVER PRINCIPAL CHANGES

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents are raising concerns after several principals were reassigned from Clark County School District schools.

One of those principals returned to Centennial Hills High School after outrage from parents and students.

Matt Schriever has two sons at Centennnial Hills High.

He says one day he learned the principal, Keith Wipperman, was no longer in the position.

“M kids came home, they told us a couple days later that they had heard that Mr. Wipperman was escorted to his car by some CCSD officials,” says Matt Schriever.

Soon after that a petition urging CCSD to bring him back was made, this week Schriever got an email.

“We got an email saying that Mr. Wipperman will be back at his position effective today,” he adds.

Centennial Hills isn't the only school with this problem.

“The thing is, we just heard she was removed, there was never an explanation,” says Elizabeth Jeser.

Elizabeth Jeser's daughter goes to Palo Verde High School, another school that had a principal change.

“As parents we were never given an explanation, we were never told that what the cause was, all of a sudden Aamy was there and then Amy was gone,” she says.

We learned that principals were changed at other schools too, such as Durango High, Garside and Fertitta Junior High Schools.

Channel 13 reached out to CCSD, they tell us all principals are on other duties as assigned, and they can't comment on the matters.

Jeser says a simple explanation is better than nothing.

“It doesn't have to be all of the details, but to give some sort of explanation instead of just removing staff quickly without any explanation.”