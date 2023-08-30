Watch Now
CCSD officials: Parent arrested after bringing firearm on campus

CCSD Police
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 30, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A parent has been arrested after bringing a firearm to Desert Pines High School.

According to a letter sent to parents from the school principal, this happened on Wednesday.

He adds there were no threats made against students or staff.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the incident have been released, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Clark County officials are reminding parents that under Nevada law, weapons of any kind are not allowed on school campuses, even with concealed weapons permits.

Students and parents can report weapons on campus through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-7233, the SafeVoice website, the free downloadable phone app or by calling the Clark County School District Police Department at 702-799-5411.

