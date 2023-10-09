CCSD now accepting applications to change schools, attend magnet schools for 2024-2025 school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is now accepting applications for students who want to change schools or attend magnet schools in the 2024-2025 school year.

According to the district, students from across the district may apply to a magnet program. However, transportation will only be provided to students living within the designated transportation boundary for the magnet program.

The district is opening two full-school magnet programs at Carroll M. Johnston Middle School and Lyal Burkholder Middle School. According to district officials, they have received a $15 million grant from the Magnet Schools Assistance Program to implement new environmental science, technology, engineering, and math magnet programs on those campuses.

"Every year, we have our families asking for more and more of these options," said Gia Moore, Director, Career & Technical Education. "This is our way of being responsive to that and adding more opportunities for our students to engage in magnet learning."

"This is when kids start to dream about what they want to be when they grow up," said Christopher Hermes, the principal of Lyal Burkholder Middle School. "The knowledge that we instill in that in middle school is that stepping stone to that career path and we're going to provide those access points for that."

For families interested in learning more about various magnet programs and other choice options, the district is hosting a School Choice Fair on Oct. 14 at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. Any student currently living or planning to live in Clark County may submit an application to attend a magnet school. A lottery will be conducted for any program when there are more qualifying students than available seats.

Information about application criteria can be found here.

For families wishing to change schools, parents can see a list of schools with seats available here. If a school does not appear on the list, district officials said the school has been determined to be over capacity and doesn't have seats available. You can learn more about the Change Of School Assignment process here.