CCSD meeting addresses critical teacher, staff shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Teacher staffing is a top issue for CCSD officials as the school year nears amid heated union contract negotiations.

One of the top items up for discussion at Thursday's CCSD Board of Trustees meeting is the 2024 Strategic Plan Update related to teachers, recruitment, and a critical labor shortage.

SCHOOLS: Clark County School District claims union negotiations will impact start, end times at 47 schools

Human resources representatives will be speaking to the trustees about the staffing shortages and its impact on the district.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

KTNV plans to stream the meeting through CCSD on Facebook and ktnv.com/live2. Updates will be posted as the meeting happens.