Watch Now
Local News

Actions

CCSD meeting addresses critical teacher, staff shortage

These are photos of the Clark County School Board District headquarters located at Decatur and Jones as seen July 21, 2020
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is one of the largest in the United States with more than 320,000 students.
These are photos of the Clark County School Board District headquarters located at Decatur and Jones as seen July 21, 2020
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 19:38:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Teacher staffing is a top issue for CCSD officials as the school year nears amid heated union contract negotiations.

One of the top items up for discussion at Thursday's CCSD Board of Trustees meeting is the 2024 Strategic Plan Update related to teachers, recruitment, and a critical labor shortage.

SCHOOLS: Clark County School District claims union negotiations will impact start, end times at 47 schools

Human resources representatives will be speaking to the trustees about the staffing shortages and its impact on the district.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

KTNV plans to stream the meeting through CCSD on Facebook and ktnv.com/live2. Updates will be posted as the meeting happens.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH