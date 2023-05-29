CCSD launching annual Summer Reading Contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District officials are giving students the chance to win prizes through its Summer Reading Contest.

According to the district, to be eligible to win, students and parents can post photos of their "reading adventures" using the hashtag #ReadWithMeCCSD. All posts must include the student's first name, CCSD school, and ensure public view settings are activated on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

If families don't have social media, district officials said you can submit photos to communications@ccsd.net. Parents can also share a photo only using the hashtag while separately emailing their student's name, school, and photo to enter the contest.

All entries must be submitted before July 26.

District officials are also partnering up with public libraries in Southern Nevada for the Summer Reading Challenge. Students receive prizes for completing each level and are entered to win grand prizes. The CCSD school with the most student participation will receive a trophy.