LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A coach at Legacy High School was arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with a student on Tuesday, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

32-year-old Deshae Bowen-Edwards worked as a contractor with Communities in Schools. He has been a coach with CCSD since 2017.

Officials said the arrest comes after an investigation that was initiated at the start of this month.

Police said Bowen-Edwards will no longer be allowed on campus.