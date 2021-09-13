CCSD experiencing increased staffing shortage after vaccine mandate was announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is facing a major hurdle after announcing that teachers and staff would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the beginning of September, the CCSD website had 728 job openings posted. 13 Action News contacted CCSD asking if that number had increased following the announcement of a vaccine mandate. CCSD said it had approximately 750 positions open, however, the school district did not clarify if those additional vacant positions were directly tied to the new mandate.

Cynthia Mirabelli is a former CCSD teacher. She worked with the school district for 6 years before resigning from her position.

“I feel like I’m supposed to be helping kids. I love my job. The school district is really suffering and we’re coming up to another school year that I'm sure is not gonna be any easier. I think it’s just in this perfect disaster for people that we’re already burnt out,” Mirabelli said.