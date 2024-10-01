CCSD elementary school to earn award for academic performance and educational equity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas elementary school has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for their academic performance and educational equity.

Roger D. Gehring Academy of Science and Technology, a CCSD elementary school, is the only school in Nevada to earn the award this year.

Gehring Academy is one of only 14 schools nationwide to be honored in both the "Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools" categories.

“I am beyond excited to congratulate Gehring Academy of Science and Technology for being named a National Blue Ribbon School,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell.

This school has made it a priority to embrace the rich diversity and cultures amongst students and to provide a rigorous STEM-infused curriculum to create an inclusive school environment for all. Gehring Academy is extremely deserving of this award and continues to make CCSD proud.

This year, the DOE selected 356 schools nationwide as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2024.

In 2020, these Nevada schools were recognized:



Las Vegas Judith D Steele Elementary School Clark County School District

Las Vegas Veterans Tribute Career & Clark County School

Technical Academy District

Las Vegas West Career and Technical Academy Clark County School District

To learn more about the program, visit this link.