CCSD: Clark High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Ed W. Clark High School student has been arrested after bringing a gun to school.
According to the school's principal, Kerry Larnerd, there were no threats to the school or students but the school was placed on a brief lockdown "out of an abundance of caution".
In a letter to parents, Larnerd said they can't discuss individual student matters due to privacy law. However, the letter said the event is reminder that weapons are not permitted on campus.
You can read the full email sent to Ed W. Clark High School parents below:
"In an effort to keep you information of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today.
This morning, CCSD Police arrested a juvenile for possession of a firearm. There were no threats to the school or students. As part of the investigation, the school was placed in a brief lockdown out of an abundance of caution.
Due to privacy law, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
Should you have any questions or concerns regarding your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-5800."
Ed W. Clark High School Principal Kerry Larnerd