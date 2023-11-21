CCSD: Clark High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Ed W. Clark High School student has been arrested after bringing a gun to school.

According to the school's principal, Kerry Larnerd, there were no threats to the school or students but the school was placed on a brief lockdown "out of an abundance of caution".

In a letter to parents, Larnerd said they can't discuss individual student matters due to privacy law. However, the letter said the event is reminder that weapons are not permitted on campus.

You can read the full email sent to Ed W. Clark High School parents below: