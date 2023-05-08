CCSD celebrates students planning a career in education

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is celebrating dozens of students who are planning on pursuing a career in education.

On Thursday, the district hosted a Future Educator Signing Day at Southeast Career and Technical Academy, which honored 65 students.

One of them is Rancho High School senior Anabel Sanchez who said she wants to make a difference in the community by becoming a teacher.

"As a child, being a bilingual student, I want to help those students that were like me, to have a person to look up to, to have a teacher that looks like them, to let them know they can do it and there's someone there to support them," Sanchez said.

Students are able to enroll in the district's Teaching and Training Career & Technical Education Program to earn college credit while they're still in school.

Because of the program, students like Sanchez are able to go to college.

"I'll be graduating with 24 college credits and I'm almost a sophomore in college without having to pay anything," Sanchez said. "It's really taking a toll off of my parents and myself for the financial part of college."

Sanchez said she plans on continuing her education at Nevada State College.

The district said more than 25 high schools across the valley offer teaching programs with just over 3,000 students enrolled in teaching and training classes.