CCSD Board of Trustees elect their new 2025 officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees elected their 2025 officers on Wednesday.

Trustee Irene Bustamante Adams of District F will serve as president, Brenda Zamora of District D will serve as vice-president and the newly-elected Tameka Henry of District C will serve as clerk.

CCSD Board President Bustamante Adams released the following statement on the priorities going forward for the school board:

“The Board must prioritize discussions and decisions centered on efforts that will have the greatest impact on student success in the classroom, as well as in our community. Working together as a board of 11 Trustees with a shared goal of academic success for students and professional growth for employees will lead our work.”

