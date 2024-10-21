CCSD accepting applications for students interested in switching schools for 2025-2026 school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Is your student interested in attending a different Clark County School District campus next year?

CCSD is now accepting applications for those who would like to switch schools and/or attend a magnet school.

What do I need to know about switching schools?

CCSD uses the official residence of a parent and/or guardian to establish which school a student is assigned to. However, families can change schools if they are approved by the district.

The district releases a list of schools that have seats available every year. The schools are identified in collaboration with the Demographics, Zoning, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Department. Several factors play a part including available capacity and enrollment, projected future enrollment, and how the campus is currently being utilized.

District officials add that transportation is not provided for students who switch schools.

You can submit applications from now through January 14, 2025.

The district will notify parents and/or guardians if their requests have been granted or denied in February and March.

You can learn more, including how to apply and the list of eligible campuses, by clicking here.

What about magnet schools?

Any student currently residing or planning to reside in Clark County may apply to attend a magnet school of their choice. When there are more qualifying students than available seats, a lottery will be conducted for any program.

Students entering Kindergarten through 10th grade for the 2025-2026 school year are eligible to apply.

Las Vegas Academy, Del Sol Academy, and some International Baccalaureate (IB) programs are accepting applications for 11th grade.

Students currently enrolled in a magnet program do not have to apply for that program again.

You can submit applications from now through January 14, 2025.

You can learn more, including how to apply and see the list of eligible magnet schools, by clicking here.

Are there any new magnet schools opening ahead of next school year?

Yes.

Students can apply to the new Career and Technical Academy at Gilespie Street and East Starr Avenue.

The newest academy will open during the next school year for freshmen and sophomores.

The campus will offer several programs, including:

