CCFD, LVMPD to have tournament on newly refurbished sand volleyball courts at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The sand volleyball courts at Sunset Park will be newly refurbished and open again to the public on Saturday.

Chairman Jim Gibson and the Clark County Department of Parks and Recreation will hold an event on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. During the event, the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas police will participate in a tournament from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is said to be free food, giveaways and games.

“The sand volleyball courts at Sunset Park are some of the most popular courts in Southern Nevada, and players from all over the region choose to play at Sunset Park,” said Chairman Gibson. “I am excited to reopen the courts and I am confident that our players are looking forward to the new amenities and the reopening.”

Features of the refurbishment include additional canopies for shade over bleachers. There are also shaded gazebos around the complex with a new storage building for maintenance equipment.

The water fountains will also be upgraded to a chilled filtered water station.

Asides from the courts, Sunset Park has recently seen newly added playgrounds, a splash pad, pickleball courts and open turf areas.