CCFD gives inside look at how they respond to electric vehicle fires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're continuing to learn more about the deadly Tesla Cybertruck explosion in front of the Trump International Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Day, including more about what tools fire crews used when responding to the blast scene.

As Channel 13 reported on Saturday, a special piece of equipment fire crews used to smother the flames on the Cybertruck is called an electric vehicle fire blanket, and crews from the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) gave an inside look at how it works in a demonstration Wednesday morning.

"Luckily, we haven't had very many [electric vehicle fires in Clark County], but the potential is there for sure," CCFD Capt. Marcus Barfield said in a Wednesday interview.

That's because there are more electric vehicles on the road these days. If they catch fire, it's not an easy problem to solve, either, since EV fires can last for hours or even days.

"Those EV batteries will produce their own oxygen and keep burning," Barfield said. "We have to keep [the batteries] below that temperature, and the EV blankets are great at covering up the smoke and gases that can get in the air."

In addition to the blanket, firefighters use what's known as a "turtle nozzle," sliding it under the car to spray water directly on the car's battery, to try and cool it below that self-oxidizing temperature.

Channel 13 caught up with some electric vehicle drivers on Wednesday at a Tesla Supercharger station near Eastern and Russel, who were happy to learn that firefighters now carry specific equipment to help keep them safe.

Tesla driver Ana Cox had no idea technology like the EV fire blanket existed, so Channel 13 showed her video of fire crews using it in action.

"That's specific for electric cars? Wow!" Cox exclaimed.

Cox says she's been a little worried about her car and its battery catching fire if she was in a crash, but seeing the video and learning about the EV fire blanket eased her mind a bit.

"I feel better, knowing they have the kind of tarp to contain the fire," Cox said.

CCFD says they currently have six of the EV fire blankets, and started training with them two years ago–necessary work, since the tarps are large and cumbersome, requiring at least three or four firefighters to effectively deploy it.

Capt. Barfield says each one costs the county about $1,200: "which is a drop in the bucket compared to how much good they do when we use them."

When Cox learned about how much good they do herself, she was wondering if she should buy one herself and keep one in the trunk of her car.

However, Barfield said "absolutely not" because of how expensive they are, how cumbersome they are to deploy and the dangers associated with the toxic gas and active flames.

If your car is on fire, whether it's gas or electric, firefighters say the best course of action is to evacuate the area, call 911 and leave the response to the professionals.