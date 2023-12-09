Caught on camera: Thieves target Las Vegas business four times in less than one year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small business in southwest Las Vegas has been targeted by thieves four times in less than one year.

The most recent break in happened just a few days ago and now the store's owner is hoping police can catch the crooks on the run. The store was also targeted in March, July, and November.

“The ones that are the trickiest are the shoplifting events and I tell my team, I can replace the Lego sets but I can’t replace you guys,” said Edgar Garcia, owner of Bricks and Minifigs.

Garcia says each of the robberies took only a few minutes and some even happened in broad daylight. The thieves collectively got away with thousands of dollars worth of Legos. Garcia says stealing the toys is a trend on the rise.

“There's a whole economy behind these things,” Garcia said.

Garcia says each robbery is a major loss for the business.

“We’re easily out about 8,000 dollars,” Garcia said.

He added that this type of crime is more common than people think, especially this time of year. Lego sets are being stolen and then resold online for hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on their popularity.

“For example Star Wars, if in a show a character passes away, instantly that Lego mini figure skyrockets in value,” Garcia said.

He’s hoping the crystal clear surveillance footage from his store will help catch the thieves on the run. If the public knows anything about the robberies, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.