Caught on camera: Man breaks car window, steals purse then flees scene in valley Chinatown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fukuburger in Chinatown posted a video Tuesday evening of someone driving up to an SUV, breaking a window and stealing an item.

After he grabbed the item, he got back into the car and fled the scene.

Police are looking for the man captured on surveillance. The thief waited for the woman to enter the restaurant before pulling up, breaking the window and speeding off.

"Swooped in, it was a matter of seconds," said Colin Fukunaga, owner. "What he didn't realize was the camera recording everything."